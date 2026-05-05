ASE to Hold Webinar on R‑1234yf Refrigerant Retrofits Thursday

Industry experts will explore the upcoming EPA SNAP Rule #27, which will allow the use of R-1234yf as a retrofit refrigerant for R-134a automotive A/C systems.
Related To: 
May 5, 2026
ASE
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The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting the free webinar “R‑1234yf Refrigerant Retrofits for R-134a Automotive A/C Systems” on Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m. ET. 

In 2026, air conditioning service technicians will have an additional servicing option for R-134a automotive A/C systems. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) newest rulemaking, SNAP Rule #27, will allow the use of R-1234yf as a retrofit refrigerant. 

Kerry Gray from Chemours and MaryJo VandenBrink from Solstice will outline a new chapter coming in A/C service. Topics covered will include an overview of EPA SNAP Rule #27 and details involved with the retrofitting process, including specifics about new service fittings and labeling requirements.  

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate. 

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. 

For more information or to register, click here

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