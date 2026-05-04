AASP/NJ Hosts Estimating Profitability Seminar in May

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will co-sponsor the estimating profitability seminar “The Final Review.” AASP/NJ Collision Chairman Jerry McNee and John Niechwiadowicz will lead the seminar at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton, New Jersey, on May 19 and at the Hilton Garden Inn Springfield, New Jersey, on May 21.

“Most shops don’t know if a job made money until it’s too late. Profit isn’t lost in big mistakes – it’s given away in small decisions.” These ideas are the mission of “The Final Review.” McNee and Niechwiadowicz aim to help shops stop leaving thousands of dollars on the table and become more profitable through their estimating techniques. The six-hour seminar will provide examples, lessons, and insights on the best ways to improve shops’ overall estimating process and find pockets within your business that are being undernegotiated and underutilized.

Discussion will include real-time RO reviews including live walkthroughs of actual estimates and outcomes, final bill and photo review, supplement negotiation, profit leaks and documentation, labor categories and common markup errors, and liability and rights when it comes to insurer authority and its limits. This course is an opportunity to hone technical and estimating skills and make sure your shop is making the most out of your labor.

“This is a class that we've been looking to do for quite a while,” McNee says. “We want to teach everyone how to start looking at some of the smaller tasks and jobs that have meaning and value throughout the shop yet are commonly overlooked. Things like KPIs, which are incredibly crucial. In today's world, everybody runs a corporate structure in business, and I mean everybody. Especially the insurance companies. They know more about our business than we do. We all need to get on the same page. This class will help you get there.”

Courses of this caliber are not possible without support from generous sponsors. In addition to AASP/NJ, “The Final Review” is sponsored by Central Paint, Reliable Automotive Equipment and Metropolitan Car-o-Liner.

Registration is required, and space is limited. Dinner is included in the pricing and schedule for both evenings. Standard registration is $209 per person. Those who register via AASP/NJ will receive a discounted price of $179 per person.