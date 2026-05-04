Refinish Distributors Alliance Spring Conference Highlights and Innovations

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) held its Spring Member Impact Performance Conference from April 20–22, at the Tampa Bay Westin in Florida. Executive Director Ben Jacobson welcomed another strong turnout, which included all 19 RDA members, manufacturer partners, and valued guests, according to a news release.

A major focus of this conference was the continued rollout of RDA DataNet. The new resource enables vendor partners to contribute reporting on a recurring basis, introduce a shared resource vault for vendor materials and RDA program information and provide a centralized location for presentations, tools, and reference materials developed through our conferences and working sessions.

Keynote speaker Daniel Burrus, a leading futurist on global trends and disruptive innovation, has established a worldwide reputation for his record of accurately predicting the future of technology-driven change and its direct impact on the business world.

The first evening featured a private cruise on Tampa Bay, with a reception, dinner and music creating a memorable setting for networking and meaningful conversations. On the second night, members and partners gathered for the RDA Partners Appreciation Reception and Dinner, capped off with a performance by mentalist Joshua Seth.

Jacobson thanked everyone in attendance and all our supporting partners who sponsored this event and helped make it such a success. He said these meetings continue to be the most valuable opportunities we have as a group to align priorities, strengthen vendor partnerships, and move forward on initiatives that support member performance.