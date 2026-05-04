Length of Rentals Decline in Q1 2026 According to Enterprise Report

Overall length of rentals (LOR) for collision related rentals was 16.3 days days in Q1 2026, 0.4-day decline from Q1 2025, according to Enterprise’s Q1 2026 LOR Report.

John Yoswick, editor of the weekly CRASH Network newsletter, said the data he’s received suggests the reduction could be based on shops’ ability to get repairs started faster. He cited a “Who Pays for What?” survey of 600 shops, conducted in January by Collision Advice and CRASH Network, found that the average scheduling backlog of work at shops around the country was 1.8 weeks; down from 2.6 weeks in Q1 2025.

“Fewer than 10% of shops had backlogs of four weeks or more; that was about half the percentage with that length of backlog in the first quarter a year earlier,” Yoswick said. “At the other end of the spectrum, 18% of shops reported having no backlog at all, being able to schedule new work in immediately; that was up from less than 12% of shops in Q1 2025.”

Ryan Mandell, VP of strategy and market intelligence at Mitchell International, said the percentage of parts repaired increased to 16.2% from 14.4% in Q1.