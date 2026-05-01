Massive Hailstorm Sends Hundreds of Cars to Missouri Shops

Mike Stafford of Thompson Collision Center in Springfield said they’ve had hundreds of customers reach out as well, and they are working on getting estimates written, with 30 totals already on the lot. He said they are currently scheduling into June and expects there will be repair work from this storm that goes through the winter and potentially next spring, and the bulk of the work will be total losses or panel replacement. Martin echoed similar sentiments.

“I expect we’ll be doing hail work for 8-12 months across all our locations,” Martin said. “This one is going to be longer because so much of it will have to be done conventionally. You can process more vehicles when it’s full PDR and don’t have a lot of conventional repair. These repairs are going to have a lot of conventional on them and it’s going to drag out repair times.”

Stafford said Thompson has an in-house PDR tech to handle work. Martin said they also have an in-house team, but they are expecting to bring in outside vendors to help with the volume of work.

Martin and Stafford expect major insurance carriers to have CAT teams set up by early next week. While the insurance companies get settled, Martin said they are working to educate their customers on the potential of total loss valuations and lowball estimates.

“A lot of these vehicles will become total losses potentially because of the age of the vehicles,” Martin said. “We’re trying to educate customers on how the process works. It seems every catastrophe is handled a little bit different, and every insurance company handles it a little bit different, so we’re just trying to work with our customers to set them up for success.”