ProColor Collision Launches First Arizona Location

ProColor Collision Phoenix represents ProColor Collision’s continued growth in the Southwest, expanding the brand’s presence in Arizona with an independently owned and operated repair facility serving Phoenix and the surrounding Valley area, according to a news release.

Formerly known as SS Collision, the independently owned and operated repair facility continues to serve Phoenix and the surrounding Valley communities with the same commitment to quality, now backed by the ProColor Collision network.

The collision repair shop is owned and operated by Ryan Bruno, a Phoenix native with 22 years of experience in the collision repair industry. His entire career has been rooted in automotive refinishing, during which he has personally sprayed more than 20,000 vehicles while working in both dealerships and independent body shops throughout the Phoenix Valley.

Bruno’s road to ownership began in 2010 with what he once referred to as a “science experiment” - taking on collision and refinishing work out of his home garage while continuing to work full‑time at a large body shop during the day. By showcasing his work through social media and building a reputation based on craftsmanship and consistency, the business steadily grew over the course of a decade.

In 2020, during the COVID‑19 pandemic, the business reached a defining turning point. After being let go from his day job while raising young children and supporting his family, Bruno made the decision to go all in. With demand already strong, SS Collision officially opened its commercial location in December 2020 - transforming a garage‑built vision into a thriving local repair facility.

After five years of successful independent operation, the transition to ProColor Collision was driven by Bruno’s desire to grow strategically while maintaining local ownership.

“We reached a point where we wanted to be part of a bigger conversation in this industry without losing our independence,” Bruno said. “ProColor Collision gives us the support, structure, and resources to continue growing, while still allowing us to control the quality and culture of the shop we built.”

The shop is an I‑CAR Gold Class facility, underscoring its dedication to ongoing training and proper repair standards. It’s installing a new Garmat downdraft paint booth, which will improve efficiency while maintaining high‑quality refinish results.

“Ryan’s journey embodies the spirit of ProColor Collision,” said Nicky Woerner, vice president of sales and operations, ProColor Collision USA. “His dedication to craftsmanship, training, and customer care makes ProColor Collision Phoenix a trusted repair choice for drivers across the region. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him and his team to the ProColor Collision network!”

Serving Phoenix and the surrounding Valley area, ProColor Collision Phoenix works with a wide range of vehicles and customers, including local families and everyday drivers navigating unexpected repairs. Clear communication and transparency are central to the customer experience, helping reduce stress and build trust throughout the repair process.

Community involvement remains an important priority. The shop has supported organizations such as Latinos Contra Cancer through the American Cancer Society and the Make‑A‑Wish Foundation, with plans to expand support for local schools as the business continues to grow.

“Being Phoenix‑born and raised, building this business here was personal,” Bruno said. “This community supported us from the very beginning, and giving back is something we truly value.”