VIVE Collision Expands ClearDrive Solutions to Support Evolving Vehicle Technology

VIVE Collision is continuing the expansion of ClearDrive Solutions, a dedicated calibration solutions company developed to support the growing complexity of today’s collision repair process, according to a news release.

As advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) continue to become standard in today’s vehicles, calibrations have become a critical component of the collision repair process, requiring greater precision, consistency, and integration into the overall repair workflow.

Calibration work is often sublet to outside providers, creating potential gaps in consistency, communication, quality control, and repair timelines. ClearDrive Solutions was established as a direct extension of VIVE’s mission to provide the highest-quality, people-first collision repair experience that prioritizes honesty, transparency, and reliability for every customer.

By investing in a dedicated calibration platform, VIVE is honoring its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, strengthening its ability to support customers at scale while enhancing accuracy and operational performance.

Today, ClearDrive is a standalone company that supports operations across nine states. Its continued growth reflects VIVE Collision’s ability to deliver consistent repair outcomes and improved cycle-time performance across its footprint.

“Calibration is no longer a peripheral step in the repair process — it’s a critical control point that directly impacts safety, cycle time, and overall customer experience,” said Mike Tumanov, vice president of strategy and innovation at VIVE Collision. “We saw an opportunity to build a more integrated and scalable solution that allows us to take greater ownership of that process while driving consistency, improving operational alignment, and maintaining the level of quality our customers deserve.”

ClearDrive Solutions represents a natural extension of VIVE Collision’s ongoing investment in building integrated operational capabilities designed to support the increasing complexity of vehicle technology and the evolving demands of the repair environment.

“ClearDrive reflects how we continue to evolve our operating model to better serve our customers,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO and co-founder of VIVE Collision. “We remain focused on building a platform that is adaptable, efficient, and positioned to support long-term growth across our network.”