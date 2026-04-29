SCRS Members Elect Board of Directors, Retain Three Incumbents and Welcome New Member

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election, with members electing to retain three incumbent board members and one new representative during voting held on Tuesday. SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenberg announced the election results during the spring meeting of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Re-elected to the board are Tony Adams, LeadersWay (Kansas); Andrew Batenhorst, Pacific Collision Center (California); and Michael Giarrizzo Jr., DCR Systems (Ohio). Joining the board as a newly elected director is John Picciano, owner of Flower Hill Auto Body (New York), who secured the fourth open seat.

A fourth-generation collision repair professional, Picciano leads a 76-year-old family-owned business with three locations and more than 35 OEM certifications.

Adams brings nearly four decades of industry experience, including shop ownership and leadership development, and currently serves in a business coaching capacity focused on strengthening organizational leadership. His SCRS leadership experience includes Director at Large and co-chair of the Affiliate Engagement Committee.

Batenhorst offers a well-rounded background spanning technical and management roles, along with active involvement in industry committees and SCRS leadership, including his current role as Secretary and Education Committee Chair.

Giarrizzo, a third-generation collision repair professional, leads DCR Systems and is widely recognized for advancing operational efficiency and transparency through innovative technologies and scalable repair center models. In addition to being an active board member, he serves as the chair of the SCRS Media Development Committee.

Following the election, the SCRS Board of Directors also selected its Executive Committee leadership. Michael Bradshaw will continue serving as chairman, alongside Kris Burton as vice chairman. Adams will serve as Secretary, Batenhorst as treasurer, and Giarrizzo as director-at-large.