Car-O-Liner Celebrates National Welding Month

During National Welding Month in April, Car-O-Liner recognizes and celebrates the hard work, skill and knowledge of service professionals in the collision repair industry, according to a news release.

Since 1996, the American Welding Society has recognized April as National Welding Month. The observance honors the skill and precision of today’s professionals while encouraging the next generation to explore careers in welding.

“National Welding Month is the perfect time to acknowledge all of the service professionals who have made collision repair their career,” said Doug Bortz, manager, collision sales, North America, Car-O-Liner. “Car-O-Liner customers are some of the hardest working and most dedicated in the industry and we are very happy to celebrate them and share their stories.”

Car-O-Liner encourages service professionals to share their welding success stories, especially repair service performed using Car-O-Liner welding equipment. Anyone can share their story on the Car-O-Liner Facebook and Instagram pages or tag Car-O-Liner using the @Car_o_Liner handle.