PartsTrader Blog: Your Best Hedge Against Parts Price Inflation

New OEM and recycled parts have seen the largest increases in cost as tariffs and increased production costs continue to affect the industry, according to PartsTrader Chief Industry Relations Officer Greg Horn in his latest blog.

After analyzing data gathered by PartsTrader tracking price by part type, Horn said the price of new OE and recycled parts has increased at the highest rate of inflation among all part types. Horn said this isn’t surprising because 44% of OE collision parts manufactured outside of the U.S.

However, certified aftermarket parts have remained remarkably resilient to these inflationary pressures. Horn believes this is largely due to what PartsTrader refers to as “competitive tension.” Each part submitted through the platform receives an average of 7.2 quotes in a one-time bid format. This creates a market where suppliers put forward their best price to win the business.

That dynamic helps keep pricing in check, especially when compared to traditional catalog-based procurement.

Read Horn’s full thoughts here.