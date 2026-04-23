MWACA's Interactive Experience Sparks Student Interest in Automotive Industry

Students moved through a series of hands-on stations covering brakes, tires, batteries, parts, service advising, and even conversations with shop owners. A checklist system encouraged participation at each stop. The guided experience introduced key technical skills and highlighted the diverse career paths available within the automotive industry.

“Our goal this year was to create something more than just a booth; we wanted an experience,” said Brady Netzel, MWACA marketing director. “By partnering with industry leaders and local shops, we were able to give students a realistic, engaging view of what a career in automotive can look like from multiple angles.”

Each station was supported by experienced professionals who walked students through real-world scenarios, answered questions, and shared insights into their day-to-day roles. From learning how to inspect brakes to understanding the importance of customer communication at the service advisor station, students gained a well-rounded perspective of the industry.

“The checklist approach made it interactive and purposeful,” said Travis Troy, MWACA executive board vice president and local shop owner. “Students weren’t just watching; they were participating, asking questions, and connecting the dots between different roles in a shop. That kind of engagement is what leaves a lasting impression.”

As the automotive industry continues to face a growing workforce shortage, initiatives like Build My Future are more important than ever. MWACA remains committed to addressing this challenge by investing in outreach, education, and partnerships that connect students with meaningful career opportunities.