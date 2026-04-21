Estimating Tip – CCC - Blending Two-Tone

Society of Collision Repair Specialists share a tip from DEG Inquiry 40990, which provides MOTOR feedback regarding blending operations on two-tone refinish panels.

"The Blend calculation is determined from the full refinish time of the component based on the MOTOR GTE Pages. Additional refinish stages are not considered. If additional refinish time is needed to blend a two- tone panel, then a manual estimate change would be required."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.