Sherwin-Williams Will Showcase Branch Redesign at April 24 Open House

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes is hosting an open house from 2-6 p.m. on April 24, to celebrate the branch refresh of its Cleveland, Ohio location at 5720 Brookpark Road, according to a news release.

The goal of the branch design is to provide a high-quality retail experience with the products and dedicated technical expertise customers rely on.

“We want to provide the best customer experience possible — from the overall feel of our branches to the setup and flow,” says Stephen Osgood, sales director for the Northeast Region for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “These updates not only bring a revamped, industrial look that aligns to our brand, but also provide an overall improved in-store experience for everyone from our long‑standing collision‑repair customers to commercial vehicle refinishers, body shops, and automotive enthusiasts and DIYers.”

The open house will feature giveaways, catering from Barrio, select vendors, expert advice, and more. Visitors can enjoy exclusive discounts on select auto paint and supplies.

The Sherwin-Williams Branch will be stocked with a full line of the Company’s products, including Ultra 9K, Sunfire PRO, Ultra BC8, and Versahyde, as well as associated products (e.g., tape, abrasives, spray equipment) by Garmat, SATA and 3M. The Branch will continue to carry many convenient items such as touch-up bottles and aerosol spray cans, which can be loaded with custom color matches (in Sunfire PRO).

“This branch is the start of the new Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes experience,” says William Raynor, Regional Branch Manager for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We’re invested in creating a best-in-class experience for everyone who walks in the door, and that doesn’t stop with the physical environment. Our expert staff are here to support you in finding the right products to accelerate your business.”