Register for TOOLS 2026 by April 23

TOOLS 2026, the premier event for automotive professionals in the Mid-Atlantic region, returns on Wednesday, April 29, according to a news release.

Registration for TOOLS 2026 closes Thursday, April 23, and the event runs from April 29-May 3 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The event provides four days of hands-on training in diagnostics, EV systems, ADAS calibration, module programming, shop management, and more. A trade show with dozens of exhibitors will also be open Friday and Saturday.

Meals and networking events are built into every day with a keynote dinner Saturday evening.

Registration options start at $179 for a single day and go up to $599 (members) for the full four-day experience. There's a package for every schedule and budget.

View special hotel block rates here and register here.