Register for TOOLS 2026 by April 23

From April 29 to May 3, automotive professionals can participate in hands-on workshops, explore new tools at the trade show, and enjoy networking events in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
April 20, 2026
Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance
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TOOLS 2026, the premier event for automotive professionals in the Mid-Atlantic region, returns on Wednesday, April 29, according to a news release.

Registration for TOOLS 2026 closes Thursday, April 23, and the event runs from April 29-May 3 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The event provides four days of hands-on training in diagnostics, EV systems, ADAS calibration, module programming, shop management, and more. A trade show with dozens of exhibitors will also be open Friday and Saturday. 

Meals and networking events are built into every day with a keynote dinner Saturday evening.

Registration options start at $179 for a single day and go up to $599 (members) for the full four-day experience. There's a package for every schedule and budget. 

View special hotel block rates here and register here

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