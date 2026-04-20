3M Releases Hookit Blue Net Abrasives

Shop owners know effective dust extraction helps make for better, more efficient work and a cleaner workplace. That’s always been one of the benefits of net-based abrasive discs and sheets. They also recognize the superior cut and durability that’s traditionally associated with paper-backed abrasives. 3M’s new Hookit Blue Net Abrasives can remove that choice, according to a news release.

3M Hookit Blue Net Abrasives combine an open-net abrasive for an engineered dust extraction path, a longer disc life than other ceramic blend net abrasives in their class, and a cut that stands apart. It's available in discs and sheet rolls in grades 80 through 400.

“For automotive collision repair shops, the performance and durability of the abrasives they use can help fuel productivity and drive efficiency,” said Daniel Rodriguez, global portfolio manager, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “With Blue Net Abrasives, your techs can use the same techniques and equipment they do today, and see results right away, especially in the coarser grades when sanding coatings like body filler or glaze. In addition, their increased durability means more work gets done with less.”

Blue Net Abrasives features an engineered ceramic and aluminum oxide mineral blend with an increased attachment strength to a net backing that can help provide 95% dust extraction and less abrasive loading from body filler, glaze, primer and other paint coatings, when paired with the 3M Clean Sanding System or similar setups.

The new design also provides better hook-and-loop pad attachment, increased edge retention, and excellent resistance to wrinkling, stretching and tearing, including on edges and contoured surfaces. With improved disc rigidity, Blue Net Abrasives work more effectively than the previous version on various substrates, procedures and shapes.

3M Hookit Blue Net Abrasives are available through 3M authorized distributors. The line includes 8-inch, 6-inch, 5-inch and 3-inch net discs as well as 10-meter-long net sheet rolls in either 70-mililmeter or 115-millimeter widths.