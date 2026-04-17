CIECA Webinar: How Insurers Use Blockchain

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association’s (CIECA) free webinar “The Evolution of Blockchain and How Insurers Are Leveraging the Technology,” will feature Eric Phillips, senior director of product operations for The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative.

During the webinar, Phillips will provide an overview of blockchain and its evolution. He will also discuss how insurers are using blockchain and provide insight on how it could be used with other technologies in the future.

“It's incredibly exciting to see blockchain technologies move beyond concept and into production, solving real-world business challenges that the industry has long faced,” Phillips said.

As the collision industry increasingly recognizes the power of trusted data exchange, Phillips said the ability to share claims data in real time is a game changer — enabling proactive claim identification, streamlined claims data exchange, and a host of downstream business values that were previously out of reach.

“Innovations like these are unlocking tremendous value and building greater confidence across the ecosystem,” he said. “We look forward to exploring how this evolution is reshaping the future at the upcoming webinar.”

In his current role, Phillips is responsible for designing and building innovative multiparty technology solutions for RiskStream’s member companies. He also serves as lead product owner for RiskStream’s RAPID X auto claims data exchange solution. Tasked with managing the life cycle of product concepts, he oversees initial ideation through design, development, testing, and, ultimately, insurer adoption.

Before joining The Institutes in 2023, Phillips worked for nine years at GEICO in associate, supervisory, and managerial roles for the company’s property-casualty claims departments. At GEICO, he positively influenced loss and expense ratios by spearheading projects related to claims fraud, litigation management, and customer service, among others.

The webinar will be on Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m. ET. To register, click here.