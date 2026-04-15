3M Hosts SkillsUSA Competition for Collision Repair Students

Twenty-eight collision repair students competed in the SkillsUSA Minnesota contest to test their skills in collision repair technology, refinishing, and damage appraisal on Saturday, March 28. The top performers in each category for secondary and post-secondary schools earned a chance to compete on the national stage in Atlanta in June.
Students arrived early for a full day of collision repair work at the 3M Skills Development Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The contest ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with seven station rotations. Each rotation included 45 minutes of activity and a 15-minute break. The program helps create a fun environment that can help make the industry more attractive to younger generations.
“The Skills organization as a whole is huge from a very local level, like the Minnesota contest, all the way to WorldSkills,” said Dan Wittek, director, global application engineering at 3M. “As an organization, their mission is to highlight the skilled trades and give a buzz to it in the hearts and minds of our next generation workforce by kind of gamifying what could be a career path. You get more people interested in it and it helps to fix the skill tree gap that we have not only in our country, but around the world.”
The seven stations tested students on:
- Collision Repair Technology
- Dent repair
- Plastic repair
- Welding
- Frame Analysis
- Automotive Refinishing Technology
- Prep, spray, and blending
- Collision Damage Appraisal
- Estimating
- Plus, interviewing/job introduction skills
The scores for each of the three main categories were combined with the interview scores to determine the three winners. The competition was open to any student at a school that has a SkillsUSA chapter.
“Schools and educators must take that extra step and initiative to believe in what SkillsUSA does and go through the paperwork and everything else to actually become part to have a SkillsUSA chapter for their particular vocational trade skill,” said Jason Scharton, global industry relations leader. “So, there's a lot of upfront work that the. School and the educators have to do before their students would even have to, you know, be eligible to participate.”
This event featured 10 schools, but Scharton said there are others that have participated in past events that did not send any students this time.
“That might just because they don't have a student who is prepared or wanting to come,” Wittek added.
Following a full day of collision repair competition, students attended an award ceremony in the evening where the winners were announced at Wayzata High School. If they choose to compete in Atlanta, they'll have a chance to win a trip to the WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, China, in September.
For more information about SkillsUSA Minnesota, click here.