3M Hosts SkillsUSA Competition for Collision Repair Students

SkillsUSA and 3M brought together 28 students from various schools to test their skills in collision repair technology, collision damage appraisal, and automotive refinishing technology. The program fosters a fun environment to help aspiring technicians prepare for their future career.
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April 15, 2026
3 min read
3M
Paige Olinger competes in the SkillUSA competion at 3M's Skill Development Center in St. Paul Minnesota on March 28.

Paige Olinger competes in the SkillUSA competion at 3M's Skill Development Center in St. Paul Minnesota on March 28.

Twenty-eight collision repair students competed in the SkillsUSA Minnesota contest to test their skills in collision repair technology, refinishing, and damage appraisal on Saturday, March 28. The top performers in each category for secondary and post-secondary schools earned a chance to compete on the national stage in Atlanta in June.

Students arrived early for a full day of collision repair work at the 3M Skills Development Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The contest ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with seven station rotations. Each rotation included 45 minutes of activity and a 15-minute break. The program helps create a fun environment that can help make the industry more attractive to younger generations.

“The Skills organization as a whole is huge from a very local level, like the Minnesota contest, all the way to WorldSkills,” said Dan Wittek, director, global application engineering at 3M. “As an organization, their mission is to highlight the skilled trades and give a buzz to it in the hearts and minds of our next generation workforce by kind of gamifying what could be a career path. You get more people interested in it and it helps to fix the skill tree gap that we have not only in our country, but around the world.”

3M
Yezebel Stepp works with a sander during the competition.

Yezebel Stepp works with a sander during the competition.

The seven stations tested students on:

  • Collision Repair Technology
    • Dent repair
    • Plastic repair
    • Welding
    • Frame Analysis
  • Automotive Refinishing Technology
    • Prep, spray, and blending
  • Collision Damage Appraisal
    • Estimating
  • Plus, interviewing/job introduction skills

The scores for each of the three main categories were combined with the interview scores to determine the three winners. The competition was open to any student at a school that has a SkillsUSA chapter.

3M
contest_wide_shot_1

“Schools and educators must take that extra step and initiative to believe in what SkillsUSA does and go through the paperwork and everything else to actually become part to have a SkillsUSA chapter for their particular vocational trade skill,” said Jason Scharton, global industry relations leader. “So, there's a lot of upfront work that the. School and the educators have to do before their students would even have to, you know, be eligible to participate.”

This event featured 10 schools, but Scharton said there are others that have participated in past events that did not send any students this time.

“That might just because they don't have a student who is prepared or wanting to come,” Wittek added.

Following a full day of collision repair competition, students attended an award ceremony in the evening where the winners were announced at Wayzata High School. If they choose to compete in Atlanta, they'll have a chance to win a trip to the WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, China, in September.

For more information about SkillsUSA Minnesota, click here.

JH Photography
SkillsUSA particpants receive their awards during the Awards Banquet at Wayzata High School on March 28.

SkillsUSA particpants receive their awards during the Awards Banquet at Wayzata High School on March 28.

About the Author

Peter Spotts
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Peter Spotts

Associate Editor

Peter Spotts is the associate editor of FenderBender and ABRN. He brings six years of experience working in the newspaper industry and four years editing in Tech. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western New England University with a minor in integrated marketing communications and an MBA. A sci-fi/fantasy fan, his current 2010 Honda Civic is nicknamed Eskel, after the character from the Witcher book series, for the scratch marks on its hood.

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