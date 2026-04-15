3M Hosts SkillsUSA Competition for Collision Repair Students

Twenty-eight collision repair students competed in the SkillsUSA Minnesota contest to test their skills in collision repair technology, refinishing, and damage appraisal on Saturday, March 28. The top performers in each category for secondary and post-secondary schools earned a chance to compete on the national stage in Atlanta in June.

Students arrived early for a full day of collision repair work at the 3M Skills Development Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The contest ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with seven station rotations. Each rotation included 45 minutes of activity and a 15-minute break. The program helps create a fun environment that can help make the industry more attractive to younger generations.

“The Skills organization as a whole is huge from a very local level, like the Minnesota contest, all the way to WorldSkills,” said Dan Wittek, director, global application engineering at 3M. “As an organization, their mission is to highlight the skilled trades and give a buzz to it in the hearts and minds of our next generation workforce by kind of gamifying what could be a career path. You get more people interested in it and it helps to fix the skill tree gap that we have not only in our country, but around the world.”