Jack Troy's Auto Body Works Celebrates 110 Years of Service

Jack Troy’s Auto Body Works is celebrating a special milestone – 110 years of service to the community of Troy, New York.

Owner James Barron, who bought the shop in 2018, was drawn to it after more than 30 years of work in the industry, including work as a technician for a large MSO. The opportunity to own a local shop combined with his deep love for history provided the perfect chance to transition to a new career path.

“I love the fact that it was as old as it was. I thought it was a fantastic story behind it… then bring that along with the clientele that their parents came here, their grandparents came here, you know, it's like, it's just always been around. It's been kind of like a legacy, you know, if you will.”

The shop opened in 1916 by “Jack of Troy.” Barron said he believes the owner was Jack Sarkis, who made his money doing a mixture of legal and underground prize fights and used it to open the shop. In the late 1960s or early 1970s, Barron said Sarkis sold the shop to one of his employees, Paul Gervais. It passed from Paul to his son, Allan, and now to Barron. Throughout ownership changes, there’s always a “Jack” in the shop.

“I pretty much just go by Jack now and the previous owner, his name was Alan Gervais, and Alan said, ‘oh, you'll get used to that’ because he was also Jack,” Barron said. “Before Allan was Paul Gervais, Allan's father, and Paul was also known as Jack. So, yeah, the name just sticks. I just couldn't, I couldn't get myself to change the name.”

Barron has extensive experience working in small, independent shops and large MSO operations. His first job interview set the standard that he has used for his entire career and is the mantra that he takes into Jack’s every day.

“I went for an interview at my first body shop and my boss at the time asked me during the interview, ‘I know you don't know anything about autobody, but do you love your mother?’” Barron said. “I'm like that's a stupid question; of course I love my mother. He said ‘okay, well, it doesn't matter If you know anything about the body work or not to start with, you'll learn that, but as long as you love your mother and you treat every car that comes in here, like it's your own mom's, that's all you need to do. I really took that to heart. That's how I do every vehicle.”

There's a lot of history in the building and the community. Barron is grateful to be a part of it and provide a great customers experience to every person who comes in the door.