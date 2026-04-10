Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Abra Yankton, a collision repair facility in southeastern South Dakota, welcomes new owner Bruce Nerison. Under his leadership, the location remains committed to providing top-tier repair services while strengthening its ties to the local community.

The 8,000-square-foot facility inside Northtown Chevy Buick GMC is staffed by five skilled technicians. The shop features more than 10 work bays and two arctic paint booths, providing a full range of services, including auto body collision repair, windshield repair and replacement, mechanical repairs, and wheel alignment. Its technicians have PPG Certified painters, I-CAR Gold Class recognition, and individual I-CAR Platinum certifications.

On Tuesday, April 7, five deserving Dallas area veterans received refurbished vehicles through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. U.S. Army Veteran Jerry Macon received a 2023 Nissan Sentra S, U.S. Army Veteran Bobbie Herrera received a 2023 Kia Rio S, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Marcellus Mitchell received a 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Brian Aft received a 2020 Ford Explorer, and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Evan Smith received a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicles were donated by GEICO and Allstate, and refurbished by Texas Collision Centers, Crash Champions, Reliable Chevrolet, and Solution Works.