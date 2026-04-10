Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Abra Yankton, a collision repair facility in southeastern South Dakota, welcomes new owner Bruce Nerison. Under his leadership, the location remains committed to providing top-tier repair services while strengthening its ties to the local community.
The 8,000-square-foot facility inside Northtown Chevy Buick GMC is staffed by five skilled technicians. The shop features more than 10 work bays and two arctic paint booths, providing a full range of services, including auto body collision repair, windshield repair and replacement, mechanical repairs, and wheel alignment. Its technicians have PPG Certified painters, I-CAR Gold Class recognition, and individual I-CAR Platinum certifications.
On Tuesday, April 7, five deserving Dallas area veterans received refurbished vehicles through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. U.S. Army Veteran Jerry Macon received a 2023 Nissan Sentra S, U.S. Army Veteran Bobbie Herrera received a 2023 Kia Rio S, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Marcellus Mitchell received a 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Brian Aft received a 2020 Ford Explorer, and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Evan Smith received a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicles were donated by GEICO and Allstate, and refurbished by Texas Collision Centers, Crash Champions, Reliable Chevrolet, and Solution Works.
TASCO Auto Color and Reliable Automotive Equipment pledged support for the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier, “Urgent Care.” Introduced in 2021, the program enables the CIF to provide immediate financial relief to collision repair professionals in need after a disaster.
A list of annual donors is available here. It is through the donors’ generosity that CIF can help individuals impacted by accidents, floodings, and wildfires in many parts of the country. Check out testimonials from recipients here.
John Zentz, senior vice president of global sales at Hunter Engineering, is retiring at the end of 2026. He’s been at the company since he joined as a sales representative in 1995. Throughout his distinguished career, John earned Hunter’s President’s Club Award seven times and co-authored Hunter’s Strategic Selling Program; achievements that reflect his passion for excellence and his enduring influence on the organization.
“For more than 25 years, John has set the winning tone, spirit and standard at Hunter Engineering,” said Beau Brauer, President of Hunter Engineering. “Across Hunter’s 1,000+ representatives and customers around the world, John is celebrated as an extraordinary leader, trusted mentor, consummate professional and dear friend.”
Worldpac and The Pronto Network announced a strategic partnership, effective April 1, 2026, marking a major shift towards increased cooperation within the independent automotive aftermarket.
The partnership aligns a pair of industry-leading organizations focused on advancing the aftermarket. By joining The Pronto Network, Worldpac brings its long-standing commitment to technical education, OE-quality parts, and enhanced catalog technology, complementing The Pronto Network’s focus on member support, strategic growth and supply chain collaboration.
Worldpac and The Pronto Network now turn their attention on expanding industry-leading training programs, enhancing national account offerings, strengthening supplier relationships, creating long-term value for partners, and supporting the broader independent service ecosystem.