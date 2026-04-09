Jungerman CARSTAR Celebrates Technician’s 25-Year Milestone

Jungerman CARSTAR celebrated lead post technician Mike Williamson’s 25th anniversary with the collision repair center, according to a news release.

Over the past two and a half decades, Williamson has become a cornerstone of the Jungerman CARSTAR team, known for his technical expertise but also for mentoring and training many technicians who have come through the shop. His commitment to professional development has been evident throughout his career, as he was the first technician at the facility to complete the coursework required for Ford aluminum repair certification and has maintained Platinum status with I-CAR since the program began.

“Mike has been an incredible part of our team for 25 years,” said Kerry Woodson, owner of Jungerman CARSTAR. “He’s always willing to share his knowledge and help train the next generation of technicians. His commitment to quality and teamwork has played a huge role in our success.”

Williamson’s contributions extend beyond the shop floor. Colleagues say he’s known for fostering a positive team environment, whether mentoring technicians or serving as the “master steak griller” during company lunches.

Outside of work, Williamson enjoys spending time with his family and boating at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

Jungerman CARSTAR is a second-generation family business originally founded by Woodson’s parents. Today, the shop continues to be operated by the next generation, including Woodson and General Manager Toni Donius.

“Reaching 25 years with one organization is an incredible accomplishment,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Mike’s dedication to his craft, his commitment to training others and the leadership he brings to the shop every day represent the very best of the collision repair industry. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with him and the Jungerman CARSTAR team.”

Jungerman CARSTAR congratulates Williamson on 25 years of service and thanks him for his continued contributions to the team and the community.