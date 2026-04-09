Estimating Tip – CCC – Refn Roof Rail

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip about CCC introducing a specific selection for "Refn Roof Rails."
Related To: 
April 9, 2026
2 min read
SCRS
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Society of Collision Repair Specialists shared that CCC has introduced a specific selection for "Refn Roof Rails" to assist with vehicles where a roof rail section or refinish labor is not traditionally listed in the Headnotes (H-Notes). 

How to Locate the Operation 

Because this is a labor-only operation, it will not appear as a numbered call-out on the exploded view diagram. To add this to your estimate, navigate to the following paths: 

Group: Pillars, Rockers & FloorSub-sections: “Hinge Pillar” or “Aperture Panel”  

Per MOTOR feedback in DEG Inquiry 40811, “In some instances, MOTOR is providing Roof rails with ONLY refinish time for refinishing purposes. The part is not serviced but refinishing is available.” 

This update allows users to capture that labor accurately without needing a manual entry. 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

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