Frank Phillips Jr. Named as New CEO of 4Plastic

4Plastic has appointed Frank Phillips Jr. as CEO, signaling a major step forward in the company’s global growth strategy, according to a news release.
As CEO, Phillips will lead 4Plastic’s global operations, strengthen governance and performance systems, and drive the company’s next phase of disciplined, scalable growth. He brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience across the insurance, OEM, and collision repair industries. His experience includes leadership roles working with innovative OEMs such as Rivian and major MSOs, including Caliber Collision.
“Frank is widely recognized for driving enterprise growth, operational excellence, and large-scale transformation, with a proven ability to build high-performing organizations and translate strategy into disciplined execution,” said Michael LoPrete, managing director of 4Plastic. “His appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for 4Plastic, as global demand accelerates for repair-first, sustainable, and OEM-aligned solutions.”
Over the past five years, the 4Plastic repair platform has been proven at scale, operating exclusively within the Boyd Group across more than 1,000 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in key international markets, including Australia and Europe. Phillips said this foundation has positioned the company as a trusted and validated solution within the collision repair ecosystem.
“I am incredibly excited to join 4Plastic at such a defining moment,” said Phillips. “We are launching a global initiative to establish the industry gold standard for plastic repair processes, technology, and tooling. As we scale, our focus is clear: building a high-performing, disciplined platform that positions 4Plastic as the industry leader.”
At the core of its growth is 4Plastic’s patented repair technology and tooling ecosystem, including its advanced plastic weld systems, bumper push tools, and precision jig kits designed to restore OEM form, fit, and function. Building on this foundation, 4Plastic is preparing to launch a new range of headlight repair solutions in Q3 of 2026, further expanding its capability across high-frequency plastic components and reinforcing its leadership in circular repair innovation.
Through its strategic partnership with SEM Products, a PPG company, 4Plastic has secured distribution across North America and is actively advancing into additional international regions with new partners, positioning the company for accelerated global adoption.