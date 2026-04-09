Frank Phillips Jr. Named as New CEO of 4Plastic

“I am incredibly excited to join 4Plastic at such a defining moment,” said Phillips. “We are launching a global initiative to establish the industry gold standard for plastic repair processes, technology, and tooling. As we scale, our focus is clear: building a high-performing, disciplined platform that positions 4Plastic as the industry leader.”

At the core of its growth is 4Plastic’s patented repair technology and tooling ecosystem, including its advanced plastic weld systems, bumper push tools, and precision jig kits designed to restore OEM form, fit, and function. Building on this foundation, 4Plastic is preparing to launch a new range of headlight repair solutions in Q3 of 2026, further expanding its capability across high-frequency plastic components and reinforcing its leadership in circular repair innovation.

Through its strategic partnership with SEM Products, a PPG company, 4Plastic has secured distribution across North America and is actively advancing into additional international regions with new partners, positioning the company for accelerated global adoption.