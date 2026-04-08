AACF and CIF Partner to Strengthen Support for Aftermarket Industry Professionals Families

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) and the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) formed a new partnership to expand awareness and strengthen the safety net available to automotive industry professionals facing unexpected financial hardship.

Both organizations provide emergency financial assistance to individuals and families experiencing crises such as accidents, natural disasters, or other catastrophic events. Through this collaboration, AACF and CIF will work together to increase awareness of available assistance and create referral pathways that connect industry professionals with additional resources when needed.

“The aftermarket industry has always been known for taking care of its own,” said John Kairys, executive director of AACF. “By working together with the Collision Industry Foundation, we are strengthening the safety net for the people behind the parts, equipment, repairs, and services that keep consumers moving every day.”

AACF provides financial assistance to employees and families in need throughout the aftermarket, including technicians, parts professionals, warehouse workers, service advisors, and employees of manufacturers.

CIF’s vision is to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals, with a mission to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

“Collaboration across our industry is essential when it comes to helping people during times of crisis,” said Paul Hill, Board President of the Collision Industry Foundation. “By working together with AACF, we expand the reach of both organizations and ensure more collision repair professionals know that more assistance is available.”

By aligning their efforts, AACF and CIF aim to ensure that when hardship impacts automotive professionals, there are multiple pathways to support them across the industry.