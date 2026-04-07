Enlyte Finalizes PartsTrader Acquisition

Enlyte has completed its acquisition of PartsTrader, according to a news release. The acquisition unites two complementary businesses within Enlyte’s Auto Physical Damage portfolio.
PartsTrader will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Enlyte and continue to operate as an independent entity alongside Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. Both organizations will maintain their distinct identities while benefiting from the collective strength of the Enlyte portfolio.
“Today Enlyte takes a major step in our ongoing commitment to provide the auto physical damage claims and collision repair industries with comprehensive, innovative solutions designed to improve outcomes,” said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. “This acquisition represents a strategic investment, unlocking long-term value for our customers by helping them enhance efficiency, expand workflow enablement and enjoy customer-controlled data usage across ecosystems.”
Based in Chicago and Wellington, New Zealand, PartsTrader provides a market-driven parts procurement platform that helps collision repair facilities, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers to make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price and availability. Under Enlyte, it will continue to maintain full connectivity with all information providers, estimating systems, suppliers and partners while also collaborating with Mitchell to deliver even greater customer impact. Mark Lindner will lead the PartsTrader team as executive vice president and general manager, reporting to Sun. Steve Messenger will retire as PartsTrader CEO.
“PartsTrader has been long committed to providing measurable outcomes for repairers, insurers and suppliers,” Lindner said. “We look forward to working with Enlyte in shaping the future of collision repair together.”
Raymond James & Associates and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Enlyte, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quigg Partners served as legal counsel.
The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.