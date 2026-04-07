Enlyte Finalizes PartsTrader Acquisition

Based in Chicago and Wellington, New Zealand, PartsTrader provides a market-driven parts procurement platform that helps collision repair facilities, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers to make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price and availability. Under Enlyte, it will continue to maintain full connectivity with all information providers, estimating systems, suppliers and partners while also collaborating with Mitchell to deliver even greater customer impact. Mark Lindner will lead the PartsTrader team as executive vice president and general manager, reporting to Sun. Steve Messenger will retire as PartsTrader CEO.

“PartsTrader has been long committed to providing measurable outcomes for repairers, insurers and suppliers,” Lindner said. “We look forward to working with Enlyte in shaping the future of collision repair together.”

Raymond James & Associates and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Enlyte, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quigg Partners served as legal counsel.

The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.