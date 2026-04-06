A Deeper Look at CCC Crash Course 2026: Navigating Industry Complexity

CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Crash Course 2026 breaks down how consumer behavior, total cost of repairs, price per part, cycle times, and economic conditions changed over the course of the year. Together, the multitude of factors show how the industry is becoming more complex with higher costs and more unpredictability.
Cost of repairs varies across claims as the increasing complexity of technology advancements in new vehicles compounds with an aging car parc. According to the report, the U.S. car parc hit an average light vehicle age of 12.8 years in 2025 and is expected to hit 13 in 2026. Total loss claims reached a record high of 23.1%. Repairable claim volume declined by 9.7% in 2025, while non-comprehensive volume was -8% for the year. Preliminary average total cost of repairs (TCOR) was $4,818, an increase of 1.7% over 2024, which is the lowest percentage increase since 2017.
CCC says the modest shift in average TCOR was primarily driven by the increase in total part dollars and miscellaneous costs, which often include sublet items such as diagnostics. Across all repairable claims, calibrations increased from 21.8% to 28.3% for the year.
The average price per part increased by 6%, noticeably higher than increases in part dollars. CCC says the increase in average price per part was primarily driven by a noticeable decrease in the average number of parts per repair. For the year, the average number of parts per non-comprehensive repairable appraisal was 13.0, down from 13.6 in 2024 (and a peak of 13.7 in 2023). (Figure 37) The decline in average parts per repair has been consistent across vehicle age groups.
OEM part dollars decreased 1.8%, while aftermarket parts saw a 1.7%-part dollar increase, reaching a historical high of 22.7%. This shift was most likely caused by a 0.7 OEM part per repair decrease.
Fourth quarter cycle times are generally longer than Q2 and Q3, which appears to be following suit based on 2025 preliminary results. Crash Network's most recent survey indicates a backlog of 1.7-1.8 weeks over the past four quarters. The average backlog for Q1 2026 is -0.8 weeks year-over year, almost half of the 1.4 week year-over-year backlog decline, the survey revealed in Q1 2025. On a weekly basis, CCC's last estimate sent to vehicle in days average is about 2.2 weeks.
CCC also analyzed the effects of inflationary aftershocks, shifting trade policy, and elevated political uncertainty. The frequency of adjustments to tariffs dominated discussions throughout much of 2025, but the recent Supreme Court decision overturning tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act stifled the reciprocal tariffs. The administration countered with a 10% tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. from all countries under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which can stay in effect for 150 days under the law. Less than 24 hours later, the administration increased the 10% blanket tariff to its legal maximum of 15%.
CCC cited two major studies analyzed by The Wall Street Journal - one from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and another from Northwestern University – which found that past tariff increases did not lead to large spikes in inflation. In some cases, tariffs even slowed price growth. Both studies agreed that tariffs reduce consumer and business demand, which helps explain why inflation hasn't surged as some expected. Economic uncertainty and slower growth lead to less demand for goods and services, which can offset price increases from higher import costs.
CCC says it's not the specific tariff percentage that matters most, but the sustained uncertainty it causes the insurance ecosystem. Inflationary pressure, affordability strain, volatile trade policy, and uneven economic growth all influence consumer behavior, repair costs, claim severity, and underwriting results.
Consumers are responding by to the difficult economic conditions by downgrading insurance coverage, increasing deductibles, and delaying new vehicle purchases. Car insurance was the most downgraded or canceled at 15% in 2025 and 8% downgraded from full coverage car insurance to liability, according to a study from Guardian Service, and the Insurance Research Council estimated that about one-third of drivers were uninsured in 2023. Additionally, 7% of auto insurance customers say they’ve avoided filing a claim for fear their rates could rise, according to a study from J.D. Power.
The combination of all these factors show how industry complexity is continuing to grow and CCC says it's not a question of if it will continue to increase in 2026, but how the industry responds to it.