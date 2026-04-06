A Deeper Look at CCC Crash Course 2026: Navigating Industry Complexity

CCC also analyzed the effects of inflationary aftershocks, shifting trade policy, and elevated political uncertainty. The frequency of adjustments to tariffs dominated discussions throughout much of 2025, but the recent Supreme Court decision overturning tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act stifled the reciprocal tariffs. The administration countered with a 10% tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. from all countries under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which can stay in effect for 150 days under the law. Less than 24 hours later, the administration increased the 10% blanket tariff to its legal maximum of 15%.

CCC cited two major studies analyzed by The Wall Street Journal - one from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and another from Northwestern University – which found that past tariff increases did not lead to large spikes in inflation. In some cases, tariffs even slowed price growth. Both studies agreed that tariffs reduce consumer and business demand, which helps explain why inflation hasn't surged as some expected. Economic uncertainty and slower growth lead to less demand for goods and services, which can offset price increases from higher import costs.

CCC says it's not the specific tariff percentage that matters most, but the sustained uncertainty it causes the insurance ecosystem. Inflationary pressure, affordability strain, volatile trade policy, and uneven economic growth all influence consumer behavior, repair costs, claim severity, and underwriting results.

Consumers are responding by to the difficult economic conditions by downgrading insurance coverage, increasing deductibles, and delaying new vehicle purchases. Car insurance was the most downgraded or canceled at 15% in 2025 and 8% downgraded from full coverage car insurance to liability, according to a study from Guardian Service, and the Insurance Research Council estimated that about one-third of drivers were uninsured in 2023. Additionally, 7% of auto insurance customers say they’ve avoided filing a claim for fear their rates could rise, according to a study from J.D. Power.

The combination of all these factors show how industry complexity is continuing to grow and CCC says it's not a question of if it will continue to increase in 2026, but how the industry responds to it.