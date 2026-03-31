SCRS Open Meeting to Feature Panel Discussion on Consumer Protections

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists open board meeting on Tuesday, April 21, will include presentations from Scott Broaddus, CFP, AIF, partner at Irongate Capital Advisors, and Fred Langenfeld, senior vice president and general manager at Decisely. Broaddus will provide updates on developments in SCRS's 401(k) program and Langenfeld will discuss growth and opportunities within SCRS’s healthcare program, according to a news release.

In addition, the SCRS Education Committee will present on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the organic search landscape, including practical insights into optimizing for emerging answer engines. The session will be led by Garrett Zafuto, search engine optimization specialist at Sokal, a North Carolina-based agency specializing in digital advertising for dealerships and collision repair businesses, who will share actionable strategies to help collision repairers adapt their digital presence for AI-driven search and evolving consumer discovery trends.

The meeting will also feature a presentation and a panel discussion focused on consumer protections and effective complaint-resolution strategies. Panelists will include North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, DOI Regional Director Mike LaBrose, and Vehicle Towing, Recovery and Repair Analyst Belinda Harris. The session will explore regulatory perspectives and collaborative approaches to improving outcomes for consumers and repairer businesses alike.

Causey brings more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, having worked as an agent, agency owner, and manager before serving as North Carolina’s insurance commissioner, where he focuses on protecting consumers and ensuring the safety and stability of the state’s insurance marketplace.

LaBrose acts as a liaison between the Commissioner’s office and local communities, with prior experience as an investigator and nearly two decades as a senior insurance agent.

Harris has a distinguished background in the towing and recovery industry, including leadership roles at both the state and national levels, and now works directly with repairers and tow operators to navigate insurance-related concerns and support effective complaint resolution.

The SCRS open meeting is free to attend and open to all industry participants. Membership in SCRS is not required, and pre-registration is not necessary. Seating is first-come, first-served. The meeting will run from 2-5 p.m. at Embassy Suites Charlotte Concord, North Carolina.

Following the meeting, active SCRS members are invited to participate in the annual election of the SCRS Board of Directors. The election meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and you must be a current, designated voting representative of an SCRS member business to attend. This election will fill four open board seats. In accordance with our bylaws, the nomination process closed on Saturday, March 7, and there will be no nominations from the floor.