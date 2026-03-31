Haylie Colby to Receive Inaugural Founding Mothers Award

Haylie Colby, a painter with Nuss Collision Center in East Bethel, Minnesota, is the recipient of the Women’s Industry Network’s inaugural Founding Mothers Award, according to a news release.

Colby is an emerging talent in the collision repair industry, quickly establishing herself as a top painter at Nuss Collision Center in just three years. What began as a part-time opportunity evolved into a full-time career, where she demonstrated exceptional skill, attention to detail, and a strong commitment to quality.

“Haylie was mentored by a retiring painter, and has developed advanced technical expertise and continues to expand her knowledge of painting processes and shop operations,” said Christy Casler, service advisor and body shop administrator with Nuss Truck & Equipment. “She has taken on additional responsibilities, including managing paint inventory and assisting in training others, reflecting both her initiative and growing leadership.”

Known for her positive attitude and collaborative spirit, Colby supports her teammates and helps foster an inclusive environment. Casler says she plays an important role in encouraging and welcoming others into the trade.

Colby aspires to become a lead painter and is well on her way to achieving that goal. Passionate about challenging industry norms, she hopes to inspire more women to pursue careers in the trades, as her dedication, work ethic, and enthusiasm make her a valued member of her team and a promising future leader in the industry.

“Key considerations for this new, prestigious award were technicians and painters demonstrating excellence in their craft, as well as mentoring others to success in repair excellence,” said Laura Kottschade, WIN Vice Chair. “The new Founding Mothers Award will now annually recognize an individual that is ‘intently involved with the true craft of collision repair, as their skills need to be still active on the shop floor – either as a hands-on refinish technician and/or painter.’”

The award honors the women who are active as technicians or painters on the shop floor and are shaping the future of the collision repair industry — women who demonstrate passion, perseverance, and purpose every day. Now planned to be an annual presentation, it was established to celebrate the six ‘founding mothers’ of WIN — Frederica Carter, Geri Kottschade, Gigi Walker, Patricia Serratore, Kathy Mello, and Marcy Tieger — and celebrate WIN’s creation and true mission within the collision repair industry.

The award recipient receives a comprehensive prize package designed to advance their career, elevate their craft, and celebrate their achievements; it includes:

Professional Tools & Equipment

Up to $5,000 toward tools or equipment of their choice, with Colby choosing premium paint guns from SATA and DeVilbiss, as well as an air brush gun

The remaining balance will be applied toward additional tools with a gift card from Snap-on tools

The winner also had an option to allocate part of this amount toward continuing education or eligible work-related expenses

Full Conference Experience

Colby will also receive an all-expense-covered experience at the upcoming WIN Annual Conference including her conference pass, lodging, and round-trip flights (up to $600).

Apparel & Conference Attire

$1,000 apparel stipend – Colby can use this to purchase workwear (jeans, polos, shoes) or conference clothing, including her conference gala outfit. Colby and future recipients will all receive dress code guidance to make planning easy

This year’s class of 2026 Most Influential Women and Colby, as the inaugural Founding Mothers award recipient, will all be celebrated at WIN’s Annual Conference, May 4–6, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona.