Abra Honors Women Driving Excellence in Collision Repair

In recognition of International Women’s Day and Women's History Month, Abra proudly celebrates the women across its network whose dedication, leadership, and expertise continue to strengthen the collision repair industry. From leadership to front office roles, these professionals bring unique perspectives and skills that enhance customer experience, team dynamics, and overall business success.

Below are a few of the incredible women making an impact across the Abra network. Their contributions, ranging from technical expertise and management to customer service and team development, show how diverse perspectives enhance problem solving, innovation, and workplace culture.

“Across Abra, we are proud to recognize the women whose leadership, expertise, and commitment continue to shape the future of the collision repair industry,” said Sabrina Thring, president, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Their impact is felt in every aspect of the business, from operations to customer experience, and they play a critical role in driving innovation, strengthening teams, and inspiring the next generation of industry leaders.”

Danyell Wendland — KLST Abra Franchise Group

With 30 years representing the Abra brand, Wendland has grown alongside the organization from a handful of team members to more than 135. She values watching her team succeed and helping others discover the opportunities within the industry.

Wendland’s path into automotive repair began in high school through a post-secondary program in auto mechanics and auto body. She leads with consistency, respect, and attention to detail, balancing empathy with accountability to build trust and drive results. Over her career, Wendland has seen an increase in women taking leadership roles at Abra, reinforcing that success comes from performance and dedication, not gender.

Meghan Rootes — Abra Princeton

Meghan Rootes has been part of Abra Princeton for 11 years and highlights the environment and people, customers, vendors, and colleagues, as her favorite part of the job. Inspired by her father’s mechanical expertise, Rootes began as a detailer and advanced into roles as an estimator and eventually general manager of her location.

Rootes approaches work with a focus on relationships and attention to detail. She notes that being a woman in a male-dominated industry can be challenging, but it also allows her to bring empathy and precision to every interaction, demonstrating the valuable contributions women make in leadership and customer service roles.

Deanna Dahlheimer — Abra Elk River

Deanna Dahlheimer has been with Abra Elk River for 1.5 years and loves being a front facing team member who helps customers navigate stressful situations. Transitioning from a 27-year career in the medical field, Dahlheimer brings compassion, patience, and a problem-solving mindset to her role, ensuring customers feel supported throughout the repair process.

Deanna highlights that men and women often approach problems differently, and she believes a mix of perspectives strengthens the industry. She values the importance of front office roles in providing outstanding customer experience and supporting the overall success of the shop.