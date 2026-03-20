Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Laura Harshberger, PPG global IT director, has been recognized on the 2026 Women of Influence list by the Pittsburgh Business Times. Women of Influence honorees are chosen through an independent editorial review, with selections based on merit, achievements and contributions to local organizations and the Pittsburgh community.

“Laura defines what it means to be influential within PPG and the broader Pittsburgh community,” said Bhaskar Ramachandran, PPG vice president and chief information officer. “In addition to her deep expertise in information technology, she turns advocacy into action and fosters inclusive workplace programs. Her passion for empowering talent and expanding access to opportunity is inspiring.”

Harshberger leads IT for PPG’s operations and environmental health and safety functions, and the global Industrial, Automotive and Packaging businesses. Over her 20-year career, she has managed and implemented systems in the entire manufacturing value chain, resulting in a more modern user experience at over 100 manufacturing sites. She also heads up PPG’s global IT internship program, which is the company’s primary early talent pipeline.

Derrell Burgin, senior director of physical damage claims at GEICO, has joined Plasnomic’s Plastic Repair Alliance Council. more than 35 years of experience in physical damage. He began his career as a collision repair technician before advancing to shop estimator and ultimately moved into executive leadership within GEICO’s Physical Damage department, where he has served for more than 27 years.

“Derrell represents the leadership this industry needs right now,” said Mario Dimovski, the head of the Plastic Repair Alliance Council. “He understands plastic repair from the shop floor to the claims office. His experience strengthens our commitment to unify best practices, elevate technical education, and build a framework the entire industry can rely on.”

Rescue units from across the Twin Cities area donned their gear at the CARSTAR location in New Hope, Minnesota. The hands-on learning experience taught them how to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles. The event was made possible by CARSTAR, Allstate, Genesis Rescue Systems, and the National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education program.

The National Auto Body Council F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 7,000 first responders.

NABC worked with GEICO and Chardon Square Collision to deliver a refurbished 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE to Clarence Harvey through its Recycled Rides program. Harvey is a Cleveland, Ohio resident who has overcome significant challenges, including being homeless as a teen. He initially lived in an Airbnb before moving into a rented attic room. He does not own a vehicle and needed reliable transportation.

The Recycled Rides presentation took place on March 17 at Chardon Square Collision in Chardon, Ohio. Additional partners for the presentation included PPG, Interstate Towing, Classic Wholesale Parts, Chardon Tire and Brake, LKQ, Tire Sock, Enterprise, Copart, Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.