Free Webinar: How to Make the Most of ASE Connects

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay are hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, March 24, at 2:00 p.m. ET entitled “ASE Connects Group Demo.

The webinar will be a quick live demonstration to show auto repair shop owners and their leadership teams how ASE Connects works and how to get involved in the program.

ASE Connects, an initiative led by ASE and WrenchWay, bridges the gap between auto repair shops and local schools to facilitate strong, positive relationships with the next generation of technicians.

By joining ASE Connects, shops can: