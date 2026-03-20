Free Webinar: How to Make the Most of ASE Connects

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay are hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, March 24, at 2:00 p.m. ET entitled “ASE Connects Group Demo.
The webinar will be a quick live demonstration to show auto repair shop owners and their leadership teams how ASE Connects works and how to get involved in the program.
ASE Connects, an initiative led by ASE and WrenchWay, bridges the gap between auto repair shops and local schools to facilitate strong, positive relationships with the next generation of technicians.
By joining ASE Connects, shops can:
-
Connect with local schools. Build relationships with instructors and students through shop tours, classroom visits, internships, and other opportunities.⠀
-
Strengthen the technician pipeline. Support the programs educating future technicians and help ensure more trained students enter the workforce.
-
Access better industry data. Get real insights into technician pay, benefits, and labor rates to compare shops locally and nationally.
Learn more or register by visiting the ASE website.