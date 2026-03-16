Training from Experts Abundantly Available at WCRP Trade Show & Conference

The Wisconsin Collison Repair Professionals Trade Show & Conference has two days packed with technician training opportunities.

The two-day conference has sessions running through April 9-10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Instructors include Jason Bartanen of Collision ProAssist, Kristen Felder of Collision Hub, Kyle Feiner of Ken Roots Sales Force, Danny Gredinberg of Database Enhancement Gateway, Diane and Don Miller of Auto Web Turners, Andy Grumpman of Pat’s Body Shop and Ken Kempfer of Fox Valley Tech, Judy Ruhl of Fox Valley Tech, Sean Preston of Voerrall Law PLLC, Don Putney of Collision Equipment Experts, Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research, Craig Totten of Globaljig, and Tim McKinney of Evercoat.

Some of the sessions attendees can look forward to include:

“BackBay Live” – Technical Support and Education for Technicians: In this session, attendees should bring their toughest technical questions, shop challenges, recent wins, and bold ideas. Connect with peers, exchange ideas, and get technical support to tackle challenges. The support doesn’t end at the end of the session; for unanswered questions, Collision ProAssist will collect them and tap industry connections for follow-up answers.

Inside Insurance Claims & Litigation Departments: This class explores how insurance claims and litigation departments operate behind the scenes and how internal processes, incentives, and risk management strategies influence claim handling decisions. Attendees will gain insight into how claims are evaluated, escalated, negotiated, and defended, with a focus on documentation, communication, and cost-control practices.

The Three Daily Shop Mistakes That Invite Insurer Abuse: Most shops want to fight for their customers, but these shops actually help insurers win. Weak documents, unclear pricing, and the wrong habits let insurers delay and underpay. In this session, learn how shops set themselves up to fail, and what others are doing differently. Attendees will learn about legal tools designed to protect the shop and the customer.

The conference runs from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 9-10. Networking events follow the ends of sessions from 5-7 p.m. each day. For a full agenda of courses and events, click here. Registration is available here.