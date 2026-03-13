Become Adaptable at AASP-MN Leadership Conference

Adaptability is the focus at this year’s Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota Leadership Conference and Annual Meeting because it’s critical when implementing changes that lead to sustainable growth.

Major topics for this year's conference include the shortage of experienced technicians, buying or selling a shop, profitability with estimates and repair orders, and making use of Al.

The conference will feature:

Round table discussions on 10 topics that provide insight into what other shops are doing

More than seven hours of workshops including Al, mechanical shop growth, collision estimating, and more

Breakout sessions including collision, mechanical, and leadership topics

Opening keynote and panel discussion with Dr. Melissa Furman and four prominent shop leaders. The session includes a thought-provoking presentation followed by recommendations shared by a panel of industry professionals to equip attendees with the mindset and tools to not just survive disruption, but to turn it into opportunity.

The conference will be held on April 29-30 at Mystic Lake Center and Casino. For a full agenda and more information, click here.