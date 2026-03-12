Sherwin-Williams Delivers Tools to Schools

More than 700 supply kits for aspiring vocational students and schools were assembled by more than 600 Sherwin-Williams team members during the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes National Sales Meeting.
Each Sherwin-Williams shop supplies kit includes more than $130 of practical shop floor items, including personal protection equipment, shop tools, and a special coupon good for future equipment or repair project needs at any Sherwin-Williams Automotive branch. 3M, SAS, Motor Guard and Sherwin-Williams' Fastline donated items to make the kits.
“This kind of industry-driven team building boosts employee engagement and collaboration while enhancing communication among our own teams,” said T. J. Amabile vice president of sales, Sherwin-Willaims Automotive Finishes. “It provides a significant sense of pride and personal achievement in knowing we’re helping the industry’s future talent, today. All these shop supply kits are destined for vocational schools to provide essential tools and supplies to students, helping bridge the gap between education and real professional practice.”
Sherwin-Williams worked with Collision Repair Education Foundation to identify which schools received kits. CREF also handled shipping and distribution logistics.
“Our hats off to the professionals at CREF, who helped identify a vocational school in each of the regions that make up our North American sales force,” said Scott Walton, marketing director, associated products, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.
The following automotive and collision industry repair vocational schools each received about 100 kits apiece:
- Ohio Technical College, Cleveland, Ohio
- Medina County Career Center, Medina, Ohio
- Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Nashville, Tennessee
- Ivy Tech Community College, Fort Wayne, Indiana
- New York Automotive & Diesel Institute, Jamaica, New York
- Ogden High School, Ogden, Utah
- Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, Arkansas
- El Camino College, Torrance, California
“Supporting the next generation of collision repair professionals is one of the most meaningful investments we can make as an industry,” Walton said. “By assembling and delivering 700 plus shop supply kits to vocational programs across the country, our team — and our incredibly generous vendor partners — are helping students start their careers with the tools and supplies they need to succeed. We are deeply grateful to each supplier who contributed to this initiative. Their commitment to giving back reflects the true spirit of our industry, and together we’re helping empower the future technicians who will keep it strong.”