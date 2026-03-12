Sherwin-Williams Delivers Tools to Schools

Sherwin-Williams worked with Collision Repair Education Foundation to identify which schools received kits. CREF also handled shipping and distribution logistics.

“Our hats off to the professionals at CREF, who helped identify a vocational school in each of the regions that make up our North American sales force,” said Scott Walton, marketing director, associated products, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

The following automotive and collision industry repair vocational schools each received about 100 kits apiece:

Ohio Technical College, Cleveland, Ohio

Medina County Career Center, Medina, Ohio

Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Nashville, Tennessee

Ivy Tech Community College, Fort Wayne, Indiana

New York Automotive & Diesel Institute, Jamaica, New York

Ogden High School, Ogden, Utah

Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, Arkansas

El Camino College, Torrance, California

“Supporting the next generation of collision repair professionals is one of the most meaningful investments we can make as an industry,” Walton said. “By assembling and delivering 700 plus shop supply kits to vocational programs across the country, our team — and our incredibly generous vendor partners — are helping students start their careers with the tools and supplies they need to succeed. We are deeply grateful to each supplier who contributed to this initiative. Their commitment to giving back reflects the true spirit of our industry, and together we’re helping empower the future technicians who will keep it strong.”