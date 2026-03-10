NORTHEAST 2026 Adds Mechanical Repair Courses

AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show has expanded its educational experience to include courses catering to mechanical repair needs in addition to collision.

Sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics, this year’s educational slate includes presentations from ExperTech Automotive Training and Consulting, Bosch, and NAPA for mechanical repair professionals.

“Things are changing so quickly,” said AASP/NJ Mechanical Executive Director Joe Ocello. “Shops are struggling to keep up with rapid industry changes like staffing shortages and rising costs. One doesn’t always have the time to follow up on the many issues the mechanical field experiences, but NORTHEAST provides opportunities to learn how to tackle these issues from those in the know.”

Ira Waldman and Tim Iezzi of Expertech Automotive Training and Consulting will present “Fixing the NO Start” to provide attendees with practical procedures that they can use in the shop to diagnose no starts. They will also teach “Introduction to Module Programming,” which will cover how to program GM and Chrysler modules using both OEM and aftermarket tools.

Bosch’s Steve Haney will present “Bosch Precision ADAS: Mastering Repair and Calibration.” Participants will gain a clear understanding of ADAS components, features, and how these systems support collision avoidance and driver safety.

Kenneth Pollin of NAPA will present “TPMS & Alignment: Turning Two Overlooked Systems into Reliable Profit Centers.” He will cover how to turn those systems into standardized, documented, and dependable profit centers.

“Modern vehicles depend on proper tire pressure and suspension geometry for stability control, braking performance, ADAS accuracy and overall handling,” Pollin said. “Yet, many shops still treat them reactively. In today's market, that leaves both safety and profitability untapped.”

Educational sessions at NORTHEAST cost $35 per person, but attendees can get a discount on a Full Access NORTHEAST Educational Pass for $249. Attendees can also bring a plus one to the same class for free. For the full slate of sessions and registration, click here.