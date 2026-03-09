WIN Most Influential Women Winners to be Honored at Annual Conference

Four remarkable women will be recognized as the winners of the 2026 Most Influential Women awards at a gala to be held during the Women’s Industry Network 2026 Annual Conference in May.

The award recognizes and honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry, according to a news release. The recipients are:

Angie Babin, vice president, OEM Partnerships & Strategy, Caliber Collision

Brandi Brydges, director of operations, ACX (AutoCanada Collision Centres)

Jeanne Esquivel, North American Business Development and Customer Delivery Technology leader, Entegral, powered by Enterprise Mobility

Kena Dacus, shop owner, Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair

The Most Influential Women honor was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals. The committee reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, not only for industry influence, but also for giving back through their professional accomplishments, mentorship, and community service.

“The Most Influential Women awards by WIN are the pinnacle of the collision repair industry,” said Jenny Anderson, MIW Committee Chair. “Our recipients are not only honored for their commitment and industry successes, but just as important, for their professional accomplishments, mentoring new and younger collision repair practitioners, and serving in many ways to better their own communities.”

WIN Annual Conference registration is now open and, in addition to acknowledging this year’s Most Influential Women recipients, conference attendees will experience three days of collision repair industry learning, mentorship, celebration, and community giveback. The event will also celebrate women in collision repair by acknowledging new 2026 scholarship recipients, community engagement, and taking part in scholarship fundraising options.