Crash Champions Celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day

Crash Champions launched its fourth annual Women of Crash Champions campaign, which recognizes exceptional team members and leaders across the organization in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8).

Throughout the month of March, Crash Champions will regularly highlight outstanding individuals on its social media platforms and internal company channels to showcase their hard work, celebrate their achievements, and elevate opportunities available within the collision repair industry.

“Crash Champions is proud to celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day, along with the incredible team members across our organization who set the standard of excellence and inspire others to pursue their passions,” said Rachel Hutfless, Chief Client Officer at Crash Champions. “Our vision is to Champion People, and as we recognize the outstanding women on our team, we hope their stories inspire others to explore opportunities in this industry. We're thrilled to spotlight them and grateful they shared their stories.”

To view Crash Champions’ spotlight stories and celebrate the successful women making an impact in the collision repair industry, follow the company’s social media pages. Additionally, see Crash Champions’ Women’s History Month kick-off video here.