Revv Maturity Curve Shows Shops Are Missing ADAS Calibration Opportunities

Outsourcing and Reactive Response (Basic): Calibration is entirely outsourced or skipped, with no in-house capability or formal process in place.

Limited In-house Capability (Emerging): Shops perform limited calibrations using either mobile partners or basic in-house tools, typically focusing on simpler systems like forward-facing cameras.

Competent In-house Operation (Established): Most common static and dynamic calibrations are in-house and use software to document and invoice calibration work with some minor insurer pushback on less common procedures.

Advanced Optimization (Advanced): Shops perform over 90% of calibrations in-house, including complex multi-sensor systems such as blind spot monitoring and radar with OEM-backed documentation fully integrated into estimates.

Market Leader and Service Provider (Leader): Shops operate calibration as a scalable business line, serving as sublet providers for other shops or collision networks.

Rather than making uninformed investments, shop owners can identify the specific gaps between their current stage and the next level, then prioritize improvements based on your market opportunity and strategic goals.

Each stage represents different revenue potential and cost structures. Shops stuck between stages often experience higher costs without corresponding revenue increases. Understanding the maturity curve helps you understand what measures to take that will deliver positive results.

Revv’s report says that the biggest revenue oppurtunity lies for shops in the middle of the curve. These shops bought equipment but haven’t built the processes to monetize it.

Stage 3, Established, shops are generating calibration revenue, but haven't optimized capture rates or fully resolved insurer documentation challenges. For many of these shops, the distance to Advanced is workflow optimization and better tooling versus major capital investment.

Read Revv’s breakdown of the maturity curve and industry analysis here.