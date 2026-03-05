Motor Age Training Becomes an Official ASE Test Prep Partner

Matt Shepanek, ASE vice president, Credential Testing Programs and president, ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC), said, “We are excited to see Motor Age Training align themselves with both the standards set forth by the ATMC for accredited training providers as well as making sure their content closely follows the ASE certification task lists, which will bring more clarity for service professionals looking for quality test prep products.”

This partnership further strengthens Motor Age Training's mission to support technicians and automotive students nationwide.

Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE, said the Officially Licensed ASE Test Prep Partner initiative provides technicians and students with confidence that the materials they are using to prepare have been reviewed to align with current ASE task lists and standards. “This program reinforces our commitment to supporting the professional development of service professionals at every stage of their careers,” said Johnson.

Motor Age Training has been committed to supporting automotive technicians for more than 40 years.

“Becoming ASE’s premier Officially Licensed Test Prep Partner underscores that dedication and commitment for the next 40 years and beyond,” said Chris Messer, executive vice president of EndeavorB2B’s Transportation Group. “ASE sets the benchmark for technician excellence, and this partnership strengthens our shared mission to help professionals succeed.”