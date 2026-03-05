Estimating Workshop: Tips & Tricks for Collision Repair Professionals

Carolinas collision repairers are invited to learn various estimating tips and tricks with Database Enhancement Gateway’s Danny Gredinberg on March 14.

Gredinberg will focus on understanding industry resources including DEG, Society of Collision Repair Specialists, I-CAR RTS, OEM procedures, owner's manuals, and Who pays for What. He will also delve into information providers p-pages including Guide to Estimating, Collision Estimating Guide, and Database Request Module. The session will also explore CCC ONE Web.

Attendees should prepare for a little role playing with negotiating based on fact-based evidence and earning trust for repair authorization.

The event is hosted by the Carolinas Collision Association and runs from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration opens at 9 a.m. It will be held at Aku Venue Event Center, 401-02 Corner Square Plaza, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Lunch will be provided.

To register, click here.