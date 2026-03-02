HR 6688 Could Increase Repair Shop Liability Says IGA

The Independent Glass Association voiced strong opposition to HR 6688, the "ADAS Functionality and Integrity Act,” in a news release. While the association supports increased access to vehicle safety data, it says the bill in its current form creates a dangerous “liability trap” and an unfunded financial burden for small businesses.

As the bill moves toward a full committee vote in the House of Representatives, the IGA is trying to raise awareness on a provision that would mandate a new federal "Functional Integrity Test" on top of existing manufacturer recalibration procedures.

“We are fully on board with safety, but H.R. 6688 as written is a wolf in sheep’s clothing for the independent shop owner,” said Gary Hart, executive director of the IGA. “It mandates an entirely new, secondary testing process without a single word of protection to ensure that shops actually get paid for that extra labor. We are already seeing insurance companies and TPAs cap what they pay for standard calibrations at rates that barely even cover overhead. They certainly aren't going to volunteer to pay for an extra federal testing step unless the law forces them to.”

The IGA's opposition centers on two main issues: