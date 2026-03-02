HR 6688 Could Increase Repair Shop Liability Says IGA

The Independent Glass Association voiced strong opposition to HR 6688, the "ADAS Functionality and Integrity Act,” in a news release. While the association supports increased access to vehicle safety data, it says the bill in its current form creates a dangerous “liability trap” and an unfunded financial burden for small businesses.
As the bill moves toward a full committee vote in the House of Representatives, the IGA is trying to raise awareness on a provision that would mandate a new federal "Functional Integrity Test" on top of existing manufacturer recalibration procedures.
“We are fully on board with safety, but H.R. 6688 as written is a wolf in sheep’s clothing for the independent shop owner,” said Gary Hart, executive director of the IGA. “It mandates an entirely new, secondary testing process without a single word of protection to ensure that shops actually get paid for that extra labor. We are already seeing insurance companies and TPAs cap what they pay for standard calibrations at rates that barely even cover overhead. They certainly aren't going to volunteer to pay for an extra federal testing step unless the law forces them to.”
The IGA's opposition centers on two main issues:
The Reimbursement Gap: The bill lacks any requirement for insurance companies to reimburse shops for the mandated functional tests. This effectively forces small businesses to provide a government-mandated safety guarantee for free.
The Liability Shift: The legislation creates a scenario where a shop could follow OEM calibration perfectly yet be held liable if the vehicle fails a subsequent functional test due to software or component issues outside the shop's control.
“Right now, the industry is at a breaking point with billing,” Hart said. “TPAs are denying the use of OEM glass, which we know is often essential and/or required by the OEM for a successful recalibration, and then they're 'capitating' the payout for the calibration itself. This bill adds more work, more equipment costs, and 100% of the legal liability onto the shop, while the insurers sit back and reap the benefits of the safety data. We cannot ask independent shops to sign a safety certificate that the insurance companies refuse to pay for.”
The IGA is calling on its members and the broader automotive aftermarket to contact their representatives and demand amendments that include mandatory reimbursement and liability “safe harbors” for shops that follow established repair procedures.
For more information about HR 6688 and IGA's formal opposition, visit its Consumer Action Page here.