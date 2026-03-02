I-CAR Honors Instructors, Welders, and Exceptional Contributors at 2026 Conference

Collision repair instructors, volunteers, sustaining partners and council members came together for three days of forward-focused education, strategic collaboration and meaningful recognition at I-CAR's 2026 Volunteer & Instructor Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Volunteer & Instructor Conference is dedicated to the individuals who power I-CAR’s training mission. The event provides an opportunity to connect, share insights and align on the future of collision repair education, workforce development and technical excellence.

Organizational and industry voices explored the challenges and opportunities shaping collision repair during the general session on Friday, February 20. The session opened with a presentation from Dave Luehr, who emphasized the critical role of shop culture in developing and sustaining the next generation of collision repair professionals. I-CAR President and CEO Kyle Thompson then delivered an update outlining the organization’s strategic direction and the industry’s trajectory.

“It’s clear that I-CAR instructors and volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization,” Thompson said. “No other groups are in shops, with technicians, and meeting with their peers like our instructors and volunteers. These touch points do so much to reaffirm the value of quality instruction and remind us why training is so important.”

Saturday's programming featured dedicated tracks for instructors and volunteers. Instructor sessions focused on grading alignment, event execution, demonstration and feedback techniques and digital mastery tools — providing practical frameworks to elevate training delivery. Volunteer programming addressed key industry developments, including legislative updates impacting CREF fundraisers, the Registered Apprenticeship Program, and the introduction of a new CREF Donation Exchange Portal.

The conference also featured a special presentation from the NABC Recycled Rides program. Carina Marshal, nominated by Jobs Partnership, is a single mother dedicated to building financial stability and independence. She was the deserving recipient of a fully refurbished vehicle made possible through the collective efforts of NABC Recycled Rides vehicle donor GEICO and repair partner Joe Hudson's Collision Center.

Celebrating Excellence: 2025 Performance Award Recipients

The weekend culminated in Saturday evening's Recognition Dinner, where I-CAR celebrated the instructors and volunteers who exemplified excellence in collision repair training throughout 2025, presented by Vice President of Delivery at I-CAR Lori Barrington, Associate Vice President of Collision Repair at I-CAR Terry Ticel, and CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode.

The Lon Baudoux Instructor of the Year Award recognized educators who have consistently delivered high-quality training experiences across the country:

Northeast: Evan Bieber

North Central: Ken Kempfer

South Central: Calvin Cornehl

Southwest: Gary Lutz

Northwest: Jeffery "Jeff" Chillemi

The Johnny Dickerson Welding Award, recognizing instructors who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the craft, was presented to:

Northeast: Nick Saltamanikas

South Central: Garry Briscoe

Southwest: Joe Velasquez

Northwest: Josh Van Heel

Additional honors were presented to those who have made exceptional contributions to I-CAR's mission:

Horizon Award: Todd Bonecutter, recognized for his emerging I-CAR leadership and dedication to advancing the industry

Circle of Excellence Award: Gary Opferman, representing the pinnacle of instructional excellence across all regions

Founder's Ring: John Melendez, honored for his outstanding and enduring contributions to I-CAR and the collision repair industry

These awards reflect I-CAR's unwavering commitment to recognizing the volunteers and instructors who go above and beyond in advancing the skills, knowledge and culture that drive the collision repair industry forward.