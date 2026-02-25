OEM Research and Documentation in Repair Planning Matter More Than Ever

Incomplete planning creates hidden costs, but thorough planning can save time. Transparent documentation is increasingly essential for communication with technicians, insurers, and customers.
Join FenderBender for a one-hour webinar March 17 at 11 a.m. ET, sponsored by OEC, on "The Evolution of Repair Planning: Why OEM Research and Documentation Matter More Than Ever."
Industry leaders will have a data-driven discussion in the one-hour webinar on how OEM-rooted planning practices are reshaping expectations, reducing hidden costs, and strengthening communication across the entire repair ecosystem.
