OEM Research and Documentation in Repair Planning Matter More Than Ever

As vehicle complexity increases, learn how OEM-driven research is a critical driver of collision repair quality, consistency, and trust.
Related To: 
Feb. 25, 2026
Adobe Stock 702160108
699f668b8b8e7da144842d5a Adobestock 702160108

Incomplete planning creates hidden costs, but thorough planning can save time. Transparent documentation is increasingly essential for communication with technicians, insurers, and customers.

Join FenderBender for a one-hour webinar March 17 at 11 a.m. ET, sponsored by OEC, on "The Evolution of Repair Planning: Why OEM Research and Documentation Matter More Than Ever."

Industry leaders will have a data-driven discussion in the one-hour webinar on how OEM-rooted planning practices are reshaping expectations, reducing hidden costs, and strengthening communication across the entire repair ecosystem.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
The hidden costs of mixing body filler on cardboard: protect your shop’s performance
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored