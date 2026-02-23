CIECA Webinar: What You Haven't Heard About AI in the Collision Industry

Learn about AI uses and common misconceptions at the “What You Haven’t Heard Yet About AI in the Collision Industry” webinar on Thursday, March 12.

Hosted by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association, the webinar will feature Bill Brower, senior vice president of North America Claims and Global Industry Relations at Solera, and Mark Fincher, vice president, Product Management at CCC Intelligent Solutions. The speakers will discuss how AI is currently being used in the collision industry and share predictions for the future.

The one-hour webinar starts at 2 p.m. ET and will cover:

AI Operational Use & Common Misconceptions

AI in Damage Assessment

AI in the Customer Experience

CIECA’s role in AI

Predictions for the Future

With more than 30 years of experience, Brower is a highly regarded leader in the insurance property and casualty industry, having led claims teams for Nationwide Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Solera.

With a passion for helping small businesses drive meaningful improvement using technology, Fincher has spent the past 30 years working with collision repairers across the U.S. He spent 20 years with CCC Intelligent Solutions with responsibility for CCC’s automotive market strategy and solutions. In this role, Fincher is responsible for defining the product integration strategy and roadmap for CCC’s suite of automotive products.

Register for the webinar here.