34 Shops Recognized as Champions Circle Winners

Champions Circle shops rank in the top 5% of Crash Champions locations for quality, customer service, and overall performance.
Feb. 20, 2026
Crash Champions
Crash Champions recently celebrated its top repair centers of 2025, recognized as “Champions Circle” winners, according to a news release. 

The Champions Circle is a collection of top-performing Crash Champions locations that rank in the top 5% of the organization in quality, customer service, and overall location performance.  

“The Champions Circle embodies what it means to champion our industry, our people, and the customers who place their trust in our teams,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud to recognize each of the 34 Crash Champions locations that went above and beyond in 2025, setting the standard for the quality and top-notch service we strive to deliver every day.” 

The 2025 Champions Circle winners, by state, include:  

  • Arizona: San Tan; Surprise 
  • California: Alameda; Napa; Pittsburg; San Gabriel; San Rafael; Walnut Creek Main 
  • Colorado: Windsor 
  • Florida: Drew Street; Homestead; Range Road 
  • Idaho: Nampa Central 
  • Illinois: Duvan Dr.; Elgin; Mokena 
  • Kansas: Greenwich; Kellogg; Wichita West St. 
  • Michigan: Ferndale; Livonia 
  • Missouri: Nixa 
  • Nebraska: Millard 
  • New Jersey: Dover 
  • Ohio: Rocky River 
  • Texas: Katy; Kingwood; Leander; N Pearland; Westpark Tollway; Willowbrook 
  • Washington: Bellingham Queen 
  • Wisconsin: North Shore; Slinger 

Crash Champions recognizes Champions Circle winners every quarter to promote and celebrate locations that consistently deliver superior service. 

