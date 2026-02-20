34 Shops Recognized as Champions Circle Winners

Crash Champions recently celebrated its top repair centers of 2025, recognized as “Champions Circle” winners, according to a news release.

The Champions Circle is a collection of top-performing Crash Champions locations that rank in the top 5% of the organization in quality, customer service, and overall location performance.

“The Champions Circle embodies what it means to champion our industry, our people, and the customers who place their trust in our teams,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud to recognize each of the 34 Crash Champions locations that went above and beyond in 2025, setting the standard for the quality and top-notch service we strive to deliver every day.”

The 2025 Champions Circle winners, by state, include:

Arizona: San Tan; Surprise

California: Alameda; Napa; Pittsburg; San Gabriel; San Rafael; Walnut Creek Main

Colorado: Windsor

Florida: Drew Street; Homestead; Range Road

Idaho: Nampa Central

Illinois: Duvan Dr.; Elgin; Mokena

Kansas: Greenwich; Kellogg; Wichita West St.

Michigan: Ferndale; Livonia

Missouri: Nixa

Nebraska: Millard

New Jersey: Dover

Ohio: Rocky River

Texas: Katy; Kingwood; Leander; N Pearland; Westpark Tollway; Willowbrook

Washington: Bellingham Queen

Wisconsin: North Shore; Slinger

Crash Champions recognizes Champions Circle winners every quarter to promote and celebrate locations that consistently deliver superior service.