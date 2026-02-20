Calibration-as-a-Service Model for ADAS Introduced by Ascential Technologies

Collision repair centers can gain access to ADAS calibration equipment and support services through a new subscription-based business model from Ascential Technologies for its Burke Porter brand.

Through this new Calibration-as-a-Service (CaaS) business model, Burke Porter partners can now pay a monthly subscription to use the equipment at their own shops, rather than fronting tens of thousands of dollars to own the calibration equipment. In addition to the monthly fee, partners will pay a nominal fee each time the equipment is used to complete a calibration.

Brunno Moretti, president of ADAS Aftermarket by Burke Porter, said it’s an opportunity to alleviate barriers to entry for shop owners by giving them cost-effective access to advanced tools without capital expenditure.

“The best part is that just by completing approximately three calibrations, their subscription costs are covered for the whole month,” he said.

The CaaS model covers:

Equipment installation at the customer’s shop

Enterprise-level support, with expertise and insights covering both old and new model years

Access to the latest hardware products and software updates

Burke Porter's calOS software is optimized for accuracy, speed and usability. It helps guide technicians through each step of the calibration process, ensuring procedures are performed correctly and consistently.

Prospective customers should perform at least one calibration per day to be a fit for this service.