Apply for WMABA Grants by March 31

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association 2026 Grant Applications are officially open through March 31.

The grants are designed to support the industry’s future by helping fund education, training, tools, and programs that strengthen collision repair professionals and the next generation entering the industry.

The Jerry Dalton Memorial Education Fund was put together to benefit students and education programs for the collision industry of Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Applications from students or school programs are considered for funding based on need and available resources. WMABA works to identify candidates for benefit, while working to support the education environments in the area we serve.

The John Mattos Tool Scholarship is part of the education fund. The scholarship is available to currently enrolled students and recent graduates (within the past one year) whom reside within Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, or Washington, DC.

Any student, instructor, or program that could benefit should review the application details and submit a request while funding is available. Steps to follow include:

Review eligibility requirements

Complete the 2026 application

Submit before the listed deadline for consideration

The application link and full details are available here.