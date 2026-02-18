Hunter Engineering's Ultimate ADAS Gets Eighth OEM Approval from Kia

Kia has approved Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS for its North American dealer and collision repair network, according to a news release.

Kia is Hunter’s first Korean automaker to provide approval, bringing its OEM total to eight for the alignment and static calibration system, joining Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, and Subaru. Additional OEM approvals are expected to be announced in the near future.

“It’s truly been a pleasure to partner with Kia America to approve Ultimate ADAS for Kia dealers,” said Kaleb Silver, Hunter senior director, Product Management. “Kia is a leader in the ADAS market, and Ultimate ADAS gives their dealer and collision network access to the industry-leading ADAS calibration technology to service and document vehicles more efficiently.”

Ultimate ADAS eliminates error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations. It combines alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs, and tape measures to cut setup time by 70% for some procedures.

The laser gimbals and onscreen guidance increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring for placement errors, and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way.

Ultimate ADAS provides thorough and easy-to-understand documentation, accessed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal.