NHTSA Raises Alarm for Substandard Air Bag Inflators

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has alerted the auto repair industry to be on the lookout for dangerous, prohibited inflators and to notify NHTSA immediately with any additional information they might have.

According to NHTSA, 11 crashes have resulted in death or serious injury because the original equipment air bags were replaced with substandard airbags after a previous crash. Reportedly, the substandard air bag inflators have malfunctioned in crashes, sending large metal fragments into drivers’ chests, necks, eyes, and faces, killing or severely injuring people in otherwise survivable crashes.

The ruptured replacement air bag inflators are made by China’s Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. (DTN) and, as acknowledged on the DTN website, the inflators are prohibited from sale in the U.S.

According to the NHTSA release, “Whoever is bringing them into the country and installing them is putting American families in danger.”

Although all known crashes have occurred in Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata vehicles with salvage or rebuilt titles, NHTSA does not have information to suggest the risk is limited just to these makes and models and currently has an open investigation into the issue. Any driver whose vehicle has been in a crash that resulted in air bag deployment should have it inspected immediately to ensure the air bag is a legitimate replacement of the original, especially if it is salvaged or rebuilt. If a vehicle has a DTN inflator, it should not be driven until the inflator has been replaced with genuine parts.

If an owner or buyer does not know the vehicle’s history, they should get a history report and have the vehicle inspected by a reputable mechanic or dealership if it has been in a previous crash with air bag deployment.

If an owner has a vehicle with one of these suspect inflators, they should contact their local Homeland Security Investigations office or FBI field office to report it, or submit an online complaint to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center. Contact NHTSA online or the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET.