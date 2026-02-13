Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Vehicles Recalled for Exploding Air Bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared that FCA US has issued a "do not drive" warning for all remaining Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles with open, unrepaired Takata air bag recalls. According to NHTSA, long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause air bags to explode when deployed, which have caused injuries and deaths.

More than 67 million Takata air bags have been recalled in tens of millions of vehicles. Drivers should not drive the vehicle until the repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced. Recalls are free at the manufacturer’s dealership. The models that require replacements include:

2003–2010 Dodge Ram (15V312, 15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021, 19V018)

2004–2009 Dodge Durango (15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021)

2005–2011 Dodge Dakota (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum (15V313, 16V352)

2006–2015 Dodge Charger (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen (15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021)

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger (15V444, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2005–2015 Chrysler 300 (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler (16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider (15V313, 16V352)

To date, NHTSA has confirmed that 28 people in the U.S. have been killed by a defective Takata air bag that exploded. In addition, at least 400 people in the U.S. reportedly have been injured by exploding Takata air bag inflators.

Vehicle owners can use NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup tool to confirm that the vehicle has an unaddressed recall and needs a repair. If it does, NHTSA recommends immediately calling the dealer to schedule a free repair. Replacement parts for these vehicles are available.