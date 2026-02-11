Register for NORTHEAST 2026 Educational Sessions and Bring a Friend Free

Registration for the educational slate of AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show is officially open. Prepare to learn from the industry’s best as they discuss the most critical and pressing issues shaping the future of auto repair.

This year’s lineup promises adds mechanical and Spanish-speaking courses. The two interactive sessions geared toward Spanish-speaking repair professionals led by Adele Rivas of Koplin Auto Body in Elizabeth, New Jersey, will be on March 21 and 22. A schedule of mechanical courses presented by Expertech Automotive Training & Consulting, Bosch, and NAPA has also been added to accommodate AASP/NJ’s growing mechanical sector.

The action begins on Friday, March 20. Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Benjamin Stephens of Matthew’s Auto Supplies will host a full-day estimating workshop. Attendees can dive into a full spectrum of courses covering everything from perfecting the customer experience and best business practices to AI and the deep complexities of ADAS. Get ready to learn from thought leaders representing all aspects of the industry.

“The level of education available at NORTHEAST is one of the many reasons that repair technicians around the country make the trip to New Jersey each year,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “NORTHEAST is already well-established as the premier event where professionals can access current, relevant and crucial information on the industry’s most prevalent topics. And this year, we’re delivering an unprecedented amount of value! No matter your specialty, this show is custom-built for YOU. You need to be at NORTHEAST 2026!”

There will also be engaging panel discussions where industry greats will tackle some of the most controversial and decisive trade topics. Moderated by Liz Stein of Certified Collision Group, panels include:

“Survey Says: NORTHEAST Tackles In-House vs. Outsourcing ADAS” featuring panelists Joel Adcock (REVV), Josh Cascanet (AirPro Diagnostics), Ben Johnson (AsTech/Repairify), Greg Peeters (Car ADAS), and Joffrey Starcher (TEXA).

“Using Your Right to Appraisal: A Practical Guide for Collision Repairers” with panelists Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision Repair), Sean Preston (Coverall Law), Justin Lewis (Accurate Auto Body/WICRA), and Kyle Bradshaw (K&M Collision).

Each NORTHEAST educational course is priced at $35, but the full access NORTHEAST educational pass includes access to all available panels and courses for $249. Attendees can also bring a friend for free when they sign up for any course. Register now and lock in your plus-one at no additional cost here.

NORTHEAST 2026’s educational program is sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics.